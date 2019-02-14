Lakes Line Easter Closure Slammed

The South Lakes MP has criticised Network Rail's plan to close the Lakes Line over Easter weekend.

Tim Farron took the rail minister to task over it in Parliament earlier on Thursday, saying it's a "kick in the teeth" for the tourism industry.

Speaking during Transport Questions, Mr. Farron said: “Is the minister aware that there will be no stock rolling at all north of Preston during the busy Easter weekend because Network Rail are closing the line for maintenance?

“Doesn’t he know that the Lake District is Britain’s biggest visitor destination outside of London and that Easter weekend is our busiest time of year?

“Will he tell Network Rail to change their plans?”

In response, the Rail Minister Andrew Jones said he understood the importance of tourism to the Lake District economy and would pass on Tim’s point to Network Rail.

Speaking afterwards, Mr. Farron added: “Easter weekend is massive for Cumbria’s tourism industry so there is no doubt that this is going to be a huge kick in the teeth for our local economy.

“Network Rail could have literally picked any other time of the year to do this work but instead chose one of the busiest travelling weekends of the year – common sense has been well and truly chucked out of the window.

“This is a slap in the face for people wanting to visit our beautiful part of the world, as well as for local people wanting to visit family and friends at Easter, and especially for our vital hospitality and tourist industry.”