Lancashire Police Search For Missing Sex Offender

Christopher Wright failed to attend an approved address after being released from prison

A sex offender is wanted by police on recall to prison.



Christopher Wright, 41, of no fixed address, was released from HMP Wymott prison on Monday (February 18).

He was due to attend approved premises in Manchester but has failed to appear.

Wright was jailed for offences including sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool in August 2014.

He is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, or medium build. He is missing an upper middle tooth and wears two earrings in his left ear.

Wright has links to the Scotland, West Midlands and Worcester areas.

Det Sgt Angela Grey, of Lancashire Police, said: "We are appealing for information leading to Christopher Wright's whereabouts.

"He is wanted on prison recall after failing to appear at his approved premises following his prison release.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police."