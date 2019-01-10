Man Attacked In Barrow Robbery

10 January 2019, 17:13 | Updated: 10 January 2019, 17:15

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident today

Police are investigating a robbery in Barrow that left a man with significant injuries.
 
The victim a 54-year-old local man is reported to have been approached from behind by up to three unidentified suspects knocked to the floor and cash taken from his wallet.
 
He sustained a significant eye-injury treated at the scene by attending paramedics.
 
Detective Sergeant Mike Wallace from South Cumbria Crime & Safeguarding Team said;
 
"Enquiries are ongoing in and around the vicinity of the scene an open mind is being kept as to whether this was a random or targeted assault."

