Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Cumbria

2 August 2019, 09:19 | Updated: 2 August 2019, 09:21

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

Richard Moulton will appear in court today after Wednesday's incident

A man arrested following an incident in Wigton which left three people injured has been charged with a number of offences.
 
Richard Moulton, 49, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
 
Moulton, of Station Road, Wigton, is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court today.
 
Both of the men taken to hospital remain in hospital.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Meghan Markle's guest-edited issue of Vogue gives us a glimpse into the Duchess' hard work

Five things we learnt about Meghan Markle from the September issue of Vogue

Royals

July heatwave 'made 3C hotter' by climate change, says report

UK & World

2019 Ashes: Rory Burns and England battle through to lunch on day two

Sport

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dry-shaving your armpits can make the area darker (stock images)

Shaving your armpits without water can make hair appear DARKER

Lifestyle

Phil was squirted in the face with cream

Philip Schofield PRANKED by Holly Willoughby's husband during boozy holiday

Celebrities

The bride said he 'ruined the wedding' (stock images)

Wedding horror as guest accidentally 'soils himself’ and the bride blames him for ‘ruining the whole day’

Lifestyle

Gareth Gates has shared a rare snap of his daughter

Gareth Gates shares adorable photo of daughter Missy, despite vowing to keep her off social media

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby always looks gorgeous... and this might be partly why

Delilah is the British make-up brand Holly Willoughby loves

Beauty

Superbreak and LateRooms have ceased trading

Why did Superbreak and LateRooms go into administration and what should current and future customers do?

Travel