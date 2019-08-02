Man Charged With Attempted Murder In Cumbria

Richard Moulton will appear in court today after Wednesday's incident

A man arrested following an incident in Wigton which left three people injured has been charged with a number of offences.

Richard Moulton, 49, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of possession of a bladed article and one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Moulton, of Station Road, Wigton, is due to appear at Carlisle Magistrates' Court today.

Both of the men taken to hospital remain in hospital.