Man Charged With Attempted Murder

1 April 2019, 07:29 | Updated: 1 April 2019, 07:34

Cumbria Police

A man will go before magistrates in Barrow this morning (Monday), after another man was left in a critical condition following an attack in Kendal.

The 33-year old victim's being treated at the Royal Preston Hospital, it's reported he was beaten with a metal bar on a footpath at Waterside in the early hours of Saturday.

21-year old Luke Canning has been charged with attempted murder, and possessing an offensive weapon.

A statement from Cumbria Police, issued on Sunday, read in full: "A man will appear in court tomorrow (April 1) charged with attempted murder following an assault in Kendal.

"Luke Canning, aged 21, of Bridge Street, Burneside, Kendal, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

"The charges are in relation to an assault that left a 33-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

"Canning has been remanded in custody ahead of an appearance at Barrow Magistrates’ Court.

"A 27-year-old Kendal man who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released with no further action to be taken.

"The victim of the assault, also from Kendal, remains in a critical condition at Royal Preston Hospital."

