Man Critically Ill After M6 Crash

There are still long delays on the motorway this afternoon

Police are asking drivers to be patient while long tailbacks clear on the M6 following the earlier closure of the northbound carriageway.

It reopened this afternoon after being closed this morning following a collision between junctions 40 and 41 at about 7.50am.

The collision involved two lorries and a Ford Focus, driven by a man in his twenties, from Birmingham.

He was flown to the James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough by air ambulance with serious head injuries.

He was in a critical but stable condition this afternoon.

His family are aware.

The drivers of the lorries were not injured.