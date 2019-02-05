Man Left Seriously Injured In Assault

5 February 2019, 13:49 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 16:54

Police

Two men have been arrested and bailed.

A man's been left with serious injuries during an assault in Barrow.
 
It happened last month Marsh Street, officers were called out on the 24th January at approximately 6pm.
 
During the incident a man sustained serious injuries to his face and it is believed that several members of thepublic were on the street who may have seen all or part of what happened.
 
A 38-year-old woman from Barrow was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and released on bail pending further investigations.
 
A 39-year-old man from Barrow was arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and grievous bodily harm and released on bail pending further investigations.
 
Any witnesses who have any information regarding this incident are requested to contact 101, quoting log 185 of 24th January 2019.

