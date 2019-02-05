Man Seen With Gun In Lancashire

Patrols have been stepped up in Blackpool

An investigation is underway following the report a man was seen with a firearm in Blackpool.

Armed officers were called to the Warbreck Hill area following the report at around 5pm yesterday (4 February).

Lime Grove was temporarily closed and staff at nearby offices were advised to stay indoors as a precaution while officers searched the area.

Supt Eddy Newton of Lancashire Police said: “We understand the concern and alarm that this may have caused.

“While we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public, I would like to reassure you that we are taking this very seriously and patrols have been increased in the area.”

“We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious or have any information please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”