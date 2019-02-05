Man Seen With Gun In Lancashire

5 February 2019, 12:21 | Updated: 5 February 2019, 12:24

police generic

Patrols have been stepped up in Blackpool

An investigation is underway following the report a man was seen with a firearm in Blackpool.
 
Armed officers were called to the Warbreck Hill area following the report at around 5pm yesterday (4 February).
 
Lime Grove was temporarily closed and staff at nearby offices were advised to stay indoors as a precaution while officers searched the area.
Supt Eddy Newton of Lancashire Police said: “We understand the concern and alarm that this may have caused.
 
“While we do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public, I would like to reassure you that we are taking this very seriously and patrols have been increased in the area.”
 
“We are still very much in the early stages of our investigation. If you saw anything suspicious or have any information please get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Denly keen to show he can be England opener beyond Windies series

Sport

Hatton Garden accused has gait similar to 'Basil' suspect

UK & World

New Unilever boss seals £150m purchase of snack brand Graze

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News