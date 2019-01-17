Man Seriously Hurt In M6 Pile-Up

A man's seriously ill in hospital, after ten vehicles crashed on the M6 northbound yesterday afternoon.

The pile-up was caused when a BMW hit the central barrier near the junction for Carnforth.

The driver got out but was then himself struck by a Skoda Octavia.

The 34-year old was airlifted to Royal Preston Hospital - no one else was seriously hurt.

Lancashire Police is asking anyone with dashcam footage of what happened to come forward.

Meanwhile, five vehicles were also involved in an accident on the southbound side at a similar time.

Sgt Steve Hardman, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are investigating a serious collision on the M6.

“A number of vehicles were involved, with one man suffering serious injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We understand there were exceptional weather conditions during the time of the collisions and would ask anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“Furthermore, if you helped to move any of the vehicles involved to the hard shoulder before police arrived, please get in touch.”