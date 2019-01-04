Man Who Died In Barrow Crash Named

The man who died after a crash in Barrow on Wednesday night has been named.

74-year old James Hogg suffered a "medical episode" when his Nissan Qashqai hit two parked cars on Yarlside Road.

Cumbria Police would still like witnesses to come forward.

Mr. Hogg's son Matt, posted a tribute on Facebook: "I lost my dad, my rock, my hero.

"I love you dad with all my heart, save us all a place in heaven.

"Spread your wings and fly.

"Sleep tight dad.

"My heart is broken."

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "A man who died following a collision on Yarlside Road, Barrow, yesterday (2nd January 2019) has been formally identified as James Hogg.

"The collision occurred at around 7pm yesterday and involved a Nissan Qashqai and two parked cars.

"Mr Hogg, aged 74, from Barrow was driving the Nissan at the time of the collision .

"Police and ambulance attended the scene.

"Despite the efforts of the emergency services, sadly Mr Hogg passed away at Hospital."