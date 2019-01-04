Man Who Died In Barrow Crash Named

On Air Now
4 January 2019, 06:07 | Updated: 4 January 2019, 06:08
The man who died after a crash in Barrow on Wednesday night has been named.
74-year old James Hogg suffered a "medical episode" when his Nissan Qashqai hit two parked cars on Yarlside Road.
Cumbria Police would still like witnesses to come forward.
Mr. Hogg's son Matt, posted a tribute on Facebook: "I lost my dad, my rock, my hero.
"I love you dad with all my heart, save us all a place in heaven.
"Spread your wings and fly.
"Sleep tight dad.
"My heart is broken."
A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "A man who died following a collision on Yarlside Road, Barrow, yesterday (2nd January 2019) has been formally identified as James Hogg.
"The collision occurred at around 7pm yesterday and involved a Nissan Qashqai and two parked cars.
"Mr Hogg, aged 74, from Barrow was driving the Nissan at the time of the collision .
"Police and ambulance attended the scene.
"Despite the efforts of the emergency services, sadly Mr Hogg passed away at Hospital."