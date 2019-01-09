Men Deny Kendal Calling Theft Plot

They'll stand trial later this year.

Two men who deny plotting to steal mobile phones and cash from tents at the Kendal Calling music festival will go on trial later this year.

James Anthony Michael Harris, 33, and 44-year-old Damien Anthony St Louis appeared at Carlisle Crown Court.

Harris and St Louis pleaded not guilty to one charge during a short hearing in front of Judge Peter Davies.

This alleges that they conspired together to steal from tents at the festival site at Lowther Deer Park, near Penrith, on or before July 28 last year.

It is said by the prosecution that a "large amount of property was stolen" - "most significantly mobile phones and cash" - from almost a dozen people. All had attended the multi award-winning annual event which draws 25,000-strong crowds.

Harris, of Culbert Avenue, and St Louis, of Heysham Avenue, both Manchester, were told their trial would take place at the crown court, starting on April 1.

It is estimated that the hearing, in front of a jury, will last up to three days.

In the meantime, both Harris and St Louis were granted unconditional bail by Judge Davies.