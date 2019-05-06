New Stopping Rules Ahead Of Appleby

6 May 2019, 06:06

Appleby Horse Fair

Gypsies and travellers are being warned about tougher rules for where they can stop on the A685 ahead of the Appleby Horse Fair.

There'll be fines for any vehicle - including horse-drawn ones - which stop on certain sections.

The traditional annual gathering is a month away.

Eden District Council's Director of Corporate Services and Chairman of the Multi-Agency Strategic Co-ordinating Group, Matthew Neal said: “There are sections of the A685 along which it is simply not safe for anyone to be stopping and, as such, stopping there will not be tolerated.

“I would urge people in the Gypsy and Traveller community to help spread that message to anyone who is travelling to this year’s fair so they can make alternative arrangements.

“There are designated temporary stopping places. However, these are limited and we would ask people, wherever possible, to avoid coming to the Fair too early.”

A list of temporary designated stopping places, alongside information on some fields previously used which are no longer available, can be found www.applebyfair.org/travellers/stopping-places

