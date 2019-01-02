Next-door strangers in Lancashire

2 January 2019

Red Cross

Nearly half of people in Lancashire say their neighbours are strangers to them.

 The British Red Cross has done a survey on loneliness and isolation.
 
They add more than two thirds of people in Lancashire do nothing to get involved with their local community.
 
Chris Reed, director of volunteer mobilisation at the British Red Cross, said: “Social isolation and loneliness are serious and widespread issues. The findings of this research show why we must do more to help people stay in touch with their communities and build support networks in their local area.
 
“By volunteering with the Red Cross you can make a real difference in your community whilst meeting new people and learning new skills. Whatever your experience, and no matter how much time you have to give, we can all play a part in building kinder, more connected communities.”

