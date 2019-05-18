Passengers Told To Prepare For Timetable Change

There will be changes across the North West from tomorrow

Northern is calling on all customers to plan ahead for this week's timetable change.

From 19 May, new timetables will see changes to services across the North as the train operator seeks to improve journey opportunities and to deliver improved stability and reliability for all rail travellers in the region.

The changes will see improvements on many routes, including the introduction of a new direct service between Chester and Leeds, the first weekday service at Gainsborough Central for almost 30 years, more trains between Newcastle and Carlisle and better links between Cumbria and Manchester Airport.

Customers may also see some timing changes to their regular services and Northern is calling on everyone to check their train times via the website or National Rail Enquiries.

Paul Barnfield, Operational Service Director at Northern, said: "We are just a couple of days away from timetable changes that will offer new travel possibilities for our customers.

"We have now added more than 2,000 extra services per week since the franchise began and will continue to work to deliver the enhancements our customers deserve to give them the best possible rail service."

The service enhancements will go hand-in-hand with further modernisation across the Northern network, including new and fully refurbished trains, better stations and more ways to buy tickets.

Paul added: "In the coming months our customers will see the first of our new trains and we will continue to introduce more fully refurbished trains, with free wifi and at-seat charging points.

"Performance will also be a key focus. We have already seen significant improvements during the past six months, and we will continue to concentrate on delivering a stable and reliable service, giving our customers greater confidence in the railway."

