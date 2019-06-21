Pensioner Robbed In Lancaster

The 83 year old's been left shaken by the incident

An elderly man's injured been in a robbery in Lancaster.

It happened at around 9am on Monday (17 June) at the junction of Shakespeare Road and Barley Cop Lane.

An 83 year old man was riding his mobility scooter along the street when he had his mobile phone snatched from his hand.

The offender is described as wearing a dark hooded top.

The victim is appealing to members of the public who may have witnessed it to come forward.

He said: “The person who did this picked on an old man with no ability to defend himself. He came from behind and took my only form of communication to the outside world. I have no family and am more isolated than ever before.”

DC Lucy Illingworth of Lancaster CID said: “This is a despicable crime, targeting a vulnerable man who was going about his daily business. He has understandably been left very shaken up by this. I would appeal to anyone with any information at all to come forward as soon as possible.”