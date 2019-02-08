Police Appeal For Missing Lancashire Man

8 February 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 12:02

Marcus Smith

Marcus Smith has links to the Kendal area.

Police are growing concerned for a 27 year old man who was last seen in Preston on 1 February.
 
Marcus Smith  has links to Kendal, London, Blackburn and York.
 
Marcus is 6ft tall, of skinny build with long curly brown hair.
 
He was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and a camouflage jacket. He is known to walk with a wooden staff.
 
PC Oliver Bayliff said: We’re growing increasingly concerned for Marcus’ welfare. If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, please don’t approach him but contact police instead.
 
“Marcus – if you are reading this appeal, please get in touch and let us know you are safe.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Carlisle Crown Court, Cumbria

Two Jailed In Another County Lines Case

Local News

Rosie Derbyshire

Tributes Paid To Lancashire Mum

Local News

Female officer cadet found dead at Sandhurst

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News