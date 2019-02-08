Police Appeal For Missing Lancashire Man
8 February 2019, 12:00 | Updated: 8 February 2019, 12:02
Marcus Smith has links to the Kendal area.
Police are growing concerned for a 27 year old man who was last seen in Preston on 1 February.
Marcus Smith has links to Kendal, London, Blackburn and York.
Marcus is 6ft tall, of skinny build with long curly brown hair.
He was last seen wearing camouflage trousers and a camouflage jacket. He is known to walk with a wooden staff.
PC Oliver Bayliff said: We’re growing increasingly concerned for Marcus’ welfare. If you’ve seen him or know where he may be, please don’t approach him but contact police instead.
“Marcus – if you are reading this appeal, please get in touch and let us know you are safe.”