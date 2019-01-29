Police Search For Men Over M61 Crash

12 year old Ebony Gould died in the accident on Saturday

Police have issued a fresh appeal over a crash that killed a 12 year old from Lancaster.

Lancashire Police are looking for information about the identity of two men involved in the collision on the M61 on Saturday.

We were called at around 8pm on Saturday (January 26th) following reports of a serious collision on the M61 northbound between J9 and the M6 at Bamber Bridge. A Nissan Micra left the carriageway and collided with the central reservation before rebounding into the road where it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Ducato motorhome.

A subsequent collision then occurred involving an Audi A6 and the rear of the Fiat.

A Ford Fiesta then collided with the central barrier. The Nissan passenger, 12-year-old Ebony Gould from Lancaster, was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where she sadly died of her injuries. The driver of the Nissan, a 27-year-old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries.

Other parties were not injured. The two occupants of the Audi fled the scene and we are keen to trace and speak to them.

Police have released the following the update:

"They are described as Eastern European males, aged in their thirties, around 6ft tall. One of the pair had a bald head and was wearing a navy bomber jacket. The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.

The Audi (pictured) remained at the scene. It is a distinctive blue saloon bearing Polish registration plates with the number DLU 58642. Did you see this vehicle on the day of the collision or know who it belongs to? Likewise, if you saw anybody on Saturday evening matching the descriptions given, please let us know. We’re keen to speak to the occupants as they could be key witnesses to the first collision which resulted in Ebony's death.

If you are the driver of the Audi or the passenger, please do the right thing and come forward".