Police Update After Attack On Lancashire Children

10 May 2019, 11:27 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 11:31

Police

Officers are looking to speak to a potential witness as part of the investigation

Detectives investigating the false imprisonment of a woman and the rapes of a boy and a teenage girl in Haslingden are appealing to trace a woman they are treating as a potential key witness.
 
Lancashire Police want to speak to a woman who is believed to have talked with a man at a bus stop on Broadway, Haslingden at around 10:40am on Sunday 5th May. They both got on the X41 bus, which travelled from Accrington to Manchester and sat separately.
 
Officers launched an investigation after a report that a woman had been falsely imprisoned and a girl and a boy sexually assaulted at an address in Haslingden. The incident happened at about 8am on Sunday 5th May. A 34-year-old man was later arrested in Cheshire.
 
DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “This was a truly horrendous attack on two children and a woman and our enquiries are continuing. Specially trained officers will continue to offer support to the victims.
 
“As part of our on-going enquiries we need to trace the woman described so that we can speak to her as a key witness. We know she conversed with a man at the bus stop on Broadway.
 
“If you think this was you, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

GP surgeries in Wales are testing the scheme

The NHS to give FREE bikes to overweight people in a bit to combat obesity

News

Diversity Training

Police Diversity Training Rolled Out In Cumbria

Local News

Tata Steel and Thyssenkrupp abandon joint venture on regulatory demands

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

This product has been hailed a 'miracle' by users

The £8 fake tan eraser that gets rid of orange hands in minutes

Beauty

The Geordie pair have split but insist they're still pals

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry announces that she's SPLIT from Sam Gowland

Showbiz

Royal family names

The New Zealand family whose children were named George, Charlotte, Harry and Archie before the royal births

Lifestyle

The mum has urged mums to vaccinate their kids in the wake of her discovery (stock image)

Mum reveals her baby's vaccination made her breastmilk turn BLUE

Lifestyle

Log House Holidays offers the hygge you’ve been searching for – all without having to get on a plane

How to have a Nordic adventure right here in the UK

Travel

The bride was furious at how insensitive the guest was

Infertile bride furious with guest for gifting her a pregnancy test, dummies and baby grows

Lifestyle