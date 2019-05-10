Police Update After Attack On Lancashire Children

Officers are looking to speak to a potential witness as part of the investigation

Detectives investigating the false imprisonment of a woman and the rapes of a boy and a teenage girl in Haslingden are appealing to trace a woman they are treating as a potential key witness.

Lancashire Police want to speak to a woman who is believed to have talked with a man at a bus stop on Broadway, Haslingden at around 10:40am on Sunday 5th May. They both got on the X41 bus, which travelled from Accrington to Manchester and sat separately.

Officers launched an investigation after a report that a woman had been falsely imprisoned and a girl and a boy sexually assaulted at an address in Haslingden. The incident happened at about 8am on Sunday 5th May. A 34-year-old man was later arrested in Cheshire.

DCI Zoe Russo from Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT) said: “This was a truly horrendous attack on two children and a woman and our enquiries are continuing. Specially trained officers will continue to offer support to the victims.

“As part of our on-going enquiries we need to trace the woman described so that we can speak to her as a key witness. We know she conversed with a man at the bus stop on Broadway.

“If you think this was you, please make contact with us as soon as possible.”