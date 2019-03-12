Searches In Preston After Teenager Is Stabbed

A section 60 order was put in place in parts of the city last night

Detectives are continuing their investigation after a teenager was seriously injured in a knife attack in Preston at the weekend.

Police were called at around 11:30pm on Sunday, March 10th after the boy, 14, attended hospital with knife wounds to his arm, hand, leg and ankle. His injuries are serious but not life threatening.



It is believed he had been attacked by a group of men on or close to Samuel Street at around 11.10pm.

Three men aged 21, 22 and 24 were arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent in connection with the incident. The 21 year old has been bailed until 8 April pending further enquiries and the 22 and 24 year old have been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Following the stabbing in Preston, Section 60 powers were put in place in the Fishwick and St Matthews areas of the city last night (11 March).

A Section 60 gives us the power to search people or vehicles without suspicion in an area where we believe violence could take place.

The authority was in place from 6pm last night (11 March) until 6am this morning (12 March) and during this time our officers searched 55 people and 15 vehicles. This resulted in two arrests. A 26 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession an offensive weapon and a 34 year old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug. Both remain in custody at this time.

Chief Insp Steve Sansbury, of South Police, said “Our investigation is very much continuing into the incident from Sunday so please don’t be concerned if you see a heavier police presence. We will also be taking a proactive approach to knife crime – targeting areas where we believe there are issues and using the powers at our disposal.

“Last night’s Section 60 is just one example of the preventative action we are taking. I would like to thank the local community for their support of our work and would like to reiterate that this is not about targeting innocent people. The work we do is aimed at making sure we do all we can to keep people safe.

“If you are concerned about knife crime in your area, please speak up. We act on intelligence from our communities. If you’ve seen something suspicious please report it to us or Crimestoppers anonymously.”