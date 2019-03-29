Stones Thrown At NW Ambulances

Vandalism towards ambulances is becoming a trend in the Northwest.

The region's Ambulance Service says stones and bottles have been thrown at its vehicles three times this month alone.

One paramedic was hit in the head as an ambulance was transporting a sick child.

Director of Operations, Ged Blezard comments: “I was absolutely lost for words when I heard of these incidents. Had this member of staff been hit harder or in the eye, we could have been dealing with a serious incident and possibly even the death of him, his colleague or the young child we were treating.

“I would like to ask those throwing the stones at ambulances – how can you be sure that ambulance isn’t travelling to save the life of someone you care about? How do you know that your mum, dad, grandparent or sibling isn’t in a life threatening situation and waiting desperately for that ambulance to arrive? You are delaying critical help to our patients, you are risking the lives of our staff and our patients. If the stone throwing results in serious injury or at worse, a death, you could find yourself in serious trouble and facing a lengthy prison sentence.”

Ged adds: “The safety of our staff and patients is always our priority. When a patient is ill and being treated in the back of an ambulance, the prospect of missiles coming in through the window should not be something they have to worry about. We will always work with the police to push for the full extent of the law to be applied to those who think it is amusing to do this.

“We urgently appeal to these people – stop now before you really hurt someone. Think about who may be in that ambulance or who that ambulance is going to.”