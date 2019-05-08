Teddies Sent To RLI To Mark Royal Baby

8 May 2019, 11:18 | Updated: 8 May 2019, 11:23

RLI Teddies

A hundred Build-A-Bear teddys have been delivered to the Royal Lancaster Infirmary to mark the arrival of the new royal baby.

They've donated a thousand of them to ten "royal" hospitals around the country.

The Morecambe Bay NHS Trust will give them to the families of babies born on Monday at Lancaster, Kendal and Barrow.

Carol Carlile, Head of Midwifery, Gynaecology and Obstetrics, University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust (UHMBT), said: “It is a real honour to be one of only ten hospitals in the country to receive such a generous donation to celebrate the birth of the royal baby.

“The teddy bears will be a great keep-sake for families with babies born at our hospitals on the same day as the newest royal, and we know they will be very much appreciated and cherished.”

Roger Parry, senior managing director for Build-A-Bear Workshop in Europe, said: “We love birthdays at Build-A-Bear, and we know the anticipation of a royal baby causes a wave of excitement worldwide.


“We wanted to share the excitement with parents of new babies all over the UK by giving them special bear hugs to commemorate such a special day.”

