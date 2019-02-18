Teen Charged With Stabbing A 13 Year Old

Two other teenagers have been released under investigation.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged following a stabbing in Blackpool.

Officers were called at around 5.50pm on Saturday to Rawcliffe Street, to reports a 13-year-old boy had suffered a stab wound to his chest.

The victim was taken to Alder Hey hospital for treatment, where he remains and is stable. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

A 14-year-old, from Blackpool, has since been charged with section 18 wounding and possession of a knife and was due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court this morning (Monday).

A girl aged 13 and a boy aged 15, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of affray and have since been released under investigation.

We are still appealing for information about the incident and are asking anybody with information to contact us on 101, quoting log number 1324 of February 16th.