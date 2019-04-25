Teenager Stabbed In Barrow

Investigations are underway

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy was seriously injured in Broad Close, Barrow, last night (Apr 24).

Officers were called by the North West Ambulance Service at 11.30pm after a report of the boy having been stabbed.

He is in hospital today where he remains in a stable but critical condition.

Investigations are underway and as a result a larger than normal police presence is likely to be seen in the town.

Detective Chief Inspector David Stalker said: "We would urge anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in and around this area at the time to contact us.

"I can assure the public that this is being taken extremely seriously and a dedicated team of detectives are working on the investigation.

"As a result residents may see a larger than normal police presence today as we carry out inquiries.

"We have a dedicated community team working with partners and residents in this area."