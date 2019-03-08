Teenager Stabbed In Lancashire

The 17 year old's injuries aren't life threatening

Police are investigating after a teenager was injured in a knife attack in Preston.

At around 5:15pm this afternoon (Friday, March 8th), we were called by the North West Ambulance Service after a 17-year-old male had been stabbed in his buttock on Rowan Avenue in Ribbleton, Preston.

Numerous #Team5IR patrols have attended to both the scene and the injured male. After initially being treated by paramedics, he has been taken to Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.

Officers believe it was a targeted attack and enquiries are on-going to find the person responsible.