Third Arrest In Attempted Murder Case

Another arrest's been made after an attack in Kendal left a man in a critical condition.

The 33-year old victim was targeted on a footpath in Waterside on Saturday.

A 25-year old local man was taken in on suspicion of attempted murder.

It's the third arrest - one man's been charged; while another was released with no further action.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "Police have arrested a third man in connection with a serious assault that occurred in Kendal.

"Officers have today (April 1) arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

"The man, from Kendal, is detained for questioning over the assault that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning (March 30) on a footpath in Waterside.

"The victim of the assault, a 33-year-old man from Kendal, remains in hospital in a critical condition.

"The third arrest comes on a day where a 21-year-old man, from Kendal, was remanded in custody following an appearance at court after he was charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. Luke Canning, of Bridge Street, Burneside, is scheduled to appear at Carlisle Crown Court on April 15.

"A 27-year-old man from Kendal, who was arrested over the weekend, was released yesterday (March 31) with no further action to be taken."