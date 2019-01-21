Tribute To Man Killed In A590 Crash

A man who died in a crash on the A590 has been remembered as a "joker" who "always had a smile on his face".

The family of 57-year old Michael Gulgan, from Chorley, has issued a tribute - he died in an accident at Newby Bridge on Friday.

Relatives said:“Mick was a gas engineer from leaving school, he took great pride in his work and the company he worked. He was born in Chorley which is where he lived all of his life.

“Mick was a huge Manchester City fan and you very rarely saw him in any clothes that didn’t have the club’s emblem on. He even taught the family parrot to sing Blue Moon - he was that obsessed.

“Mick was always the joker at parties and family gatherings. He always had a smile on his face especially when laughing at his own jokes which he was well known for. He was always first up on karaoke with a Cliff Richard classic. He will be deeply missed by all those that knew him, all the family, friends and work colleagues.

“From the minute we received this devastating news about my dad’s accident we can honestly not thank everyone enough for doing everything they did to help him. From the police to the air ambulance, the paramedics and also to people that were there when the accident took place. All of us as a family will never forget it, thank you.”