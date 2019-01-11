Two Charged After ATM Theft

Two men have been charged, after an ATM was stolen in Milnthorpe.

Police responded to the heist in The Square in the early hours of yesterday morning (Thursday).

The pair - in their 30s and from the Northeast - were due before magistrates in Barrow.

A statement from Cumbria Police read in full: "Police investigating the theft of an ATM at Milnthorpe have charged two men.

"Michael Campbell, 37, of Wooley Meadows, Stanley Crook, Durham, and Jason Brazauskas, 30, of Church Street, Toronto, Bishop Auckland, are both due before Barrow Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).

"Both men are charged with burglary, two counts of taking a vehicle without consent and two charges of criminal damage.

"They were charged following investigations launched after the theft of an ATM from The Square, Milnthorpe, yesterday.

"Officers were alerted at 3.53am to the theft and a police response was launched involving officers from Cumbria and Lancashire.

"Extra high visibility patrols have been deployed to Milnthorpe to offer additional reassurance to the community."