Two People Killed In Lancashire Crash

A GV driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving

Two people have died in a crash on the M58 in Lancashire.

Police were called at about 9am this morning to reports of a serious collision on the M58 motorway.

The collision, which happened between junctions 3 and 4 Westbound, involved an HGV, a minibus and a number of other vehicles.

In a statement Lancashire police said:

"Very sadly as a result of the collision two people, a woman and a 14 year old boy, suffered injuries which proved fatal. No further details can be released at this time as we are contacting next of kin.



A number of other people also suffered serious injuries and are being treated at hospital.

The driver of the HGV, a 31 year old man from Chorley, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is currently in custody.

Shortly after the initial collision a second collision took place involving an HGV, a van and a car. As a result of this collision a woman also suffered serious injuries. Two men were also seriously injured.

We are working closely with partner agencies and the motorway remains closed in both directions for accident investigations. Diversions are in place.

Our thoughts are with all of those affected by today’s tragic incidents. Anyone who is concerned that someone they know may have been involved and who needs to speak to police should call 101 quoting log number 0523 of today (Tuesday, January 8th)".

Anyone with information about either collision should call 101 quoting log number 275 of today (Tuesday, January 8th).