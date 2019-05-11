Wainwright Society Gives 10k To GNAA

11 May 2019, 05:32 | Updated: 11 May 2019, 05:34

PHOTO CREDIT: David Johnson

The Wainwright Society's donated more than £10,000 to the Great North Air Ambulance.

Much of the money came from sales of its famous calendar.

The money will go towards unltrasound machines for the charity fleet of three helicopters.

They'll help diagnose cardiac arrests and heart attacks.

Speaking on behalf of the charity, Grahame Pickering MBE, GNAAS chief executive, said: “With the support of the Wainwright Society and its members, our service just got that bit more comprehensive. We’d like to thank everyone who supported this fundraising endeavour not just on behalf of the charity but also those patients who will need this vital piece of kit in the future.”

The Society will be producing a 2020 Calendar, which will go on sale later this year. The profits from sales of the 2020 Calendar will be donated to the Blencathra Centre, the Society’s main beneficiary for 2019.

PHOTO CREDIT: David Johnson

