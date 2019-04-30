Watches Stolen From Jewellers In Lancaster

30 April 2019, 11:38 | Updated: 30 April 2019, 11:41

Police

Brands of watch stolen include Rolex, Breitling, Bremont and IWC.

£155,000 worth of watches have been stolen from a jewellery store in Lancaster.
 
The incident occurred at the Banks Lyon shop on Church Street at around 9.36pm on Thursday (April 25th), when two offenders entered the store and stole around 30 high-value watches.

The offenders, both men, were wearing light clothing and were carrying rucksacks.
 
We would now like to speak to anyone with information about the incident.
 
DI Andy Ellis, of Lancaster Police, said: “If you have information about this incident, or think you know who did it, we would ask you to contact us as soon as possible. Similarly if you were in the area at the time and saw anything that seemed odd or a bit suspicious, please call us to tell us what you saw.”
 
Anybody with information is asked to ring us on 101, quoting log number 1441 of April 25th.

