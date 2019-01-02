Woman Pulled From Mud In Morecambe Bay

A woman was pulled from mud by rescuers out in Morecambe Bay yesterday (Tuesday).

A couple had got into trouble at Half Moon Bay near Heysham while walking their dog on New Years' Day.

It was the first callout of the year for Morecambe's RNLI crew and their hovercraft.

Volunteer Deputy Launching Authority, Harry Roberts MBE, said: "We don’t want to put people off from enjoying the Bay but we do recommend that they keep to the designated beaches. This couple were walking very close to the rocks but still got into difficulty. If it looks muddy then it probably is; making it dangerous to walk on. We also advise people to respect the water by checking the times of the tides. The tide comes in very quickly and it is easy to get cut off. Also, if you are unfortunate enough to get stuck, the further out you are, the harder it is to rescue you."

A statement from Morecambe RNLI read in full: "At 2.30pm on Tuesday 01 January 2019, Morecambe’s volunteer RNLI lifeboat crew responded to their first launch request of the new year when HM Coastguard tasked them to go to the aid of a couple reported to have become stuck in the mud, in Half Moon Bay, near Heysham whilst walking their dog.

"The inshore rescue hovercraft was launched onto a low tide and, arriving on scene, quickly succeeded in freeing a woman from the mud; the man having managed to free himself before their arrival. Both casualties, and their dog, were then taken on board the hovercraft and transported safely to shore in Heysham Village; where they were met by local coastguards and a waiting ambulance team."