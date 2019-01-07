Harry and Meghan to Visit Birkenhead

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have accepted an invitation from the MP Frank Field and the Lieutenancy of Liverpool to visit Birkenhead on Monday 14th January 2019.

It will be the royal pair's first trip to Merseyside as a married couple.

It won't be Meghan's first time in the North West; last year she joined the Queen on a royal visit to Chester.

Frank Field has said ‘Although there are hundreds of projects I’d like the Royal Couple to see, the groups they will be meeting next week are characteristic of so much of the good work going on in Birkenhead.

They will be seeing a stunning World War One memorial that sets new standards for sculpture.

They will also launch new projects that are at the cutting edge of fighting poverty, draw even greater attention to the inspirational work being done by Tomorrow’s Women Wirral, and witness the impact The Hive is having on the lives of so many young people in Wirral.'