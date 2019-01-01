Three Stabbed At Manchester Victoria

A man and woman in their 50s - and a police officer - were stabbed at Manchester's Victoria Station last night.

The pair were taken to hospital with knife injuries - and a British Transport Police officer who was receiving treatment for a stab wound to the shoulder has now been released from hospital.

A man has been arrested and the station was completely closed as counter-terrorism police investigated.

The BTP said a man and a woman - both in their 50s - were taken to hospital.

The woman has injuries to her face and abdomen and the man has injuries to his abdomen, while a BTP officer has a stab wound in his shoulder.

Their injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said the investigation was being led by counter-terrorism police and officers were keeping an "open mind".

He said: "Tonight's events will have understandably worried people but I need to stress that the incident is not ongoing, a man is in custody and there is currently no intelligence to suggest that there is any wider threat at this time."

The officer, a police sergeant in his 30s, has now been released from hospital, Greater Manchester Police said.