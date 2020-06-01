An Emergency Appeal from Global's Make Some Noise

Raising money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities - with your help.

Heart and its sister stations across Global have launched an Emergency Appeal from our charity Global’s Make Some Noise, to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Coronavirus has impacted so many lives in so many different ways, but the most vulnerable are struggling to cope.

The money raised from the Emergency Appeal for Global’s Make Some Noise will support small charities up and down the country that are helping those experiencing grief, poverty, domestic abuse, loneliness, illness and mental health problems.

Make Some Noise works across the country identifying community need and funding small charities that are making a real difference to people’s lives.

These organisations are needed more than ever, both on the frontline now and in months to come, as demand for their services increases.

The Emergency Appeal from Global’s Make Some Noise will help those with health conditions, people without access to food or safety, elderly people without their support networks, families who have lost a loved one, carers who are feeling the pressure, and those feeling more alone than ever.

Over the next few weeks, there will be plenty of ways you can show your support, with some amazing prizes up for grabs, a Make Some Noise auction and more!

Join Heart and other brands across the Global family, on Friday 19th June, to raise money for those hit hardest by coronavirus in our communities.

Please give if you can. DONATE NOW