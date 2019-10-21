Global’s Make Some Noise raises over £4 million to help small charities across the UK

Thank to your generous donations and fundraising efforts, Heart's charity will be able to help thousands of people who rely on small charities across the UK.

Global’s Make Some Noise raises over £4 million! YOU made this happen!

Heart's charity, Make Some Noise has raised a staggering £4,097,325 million pounds to help small charities across the UK that change young lives.

On Friday 11th October, Heart joined its sister stations, Capital, Classic FM, Smooth, LBC, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold to celebrate Global’s Make Some Noise Day.

Here at Heart, we dressed loud, and rallied round to watch Jamie Theakston return to London as he wrapped up his epic Jamie's Bike Britain Challenge.

His gruelling 650 mile cycle came after Amanda Holden leapt from a plane, undertaking a charity skydive for Global's Make Some Noise.

Take a look at all the best bits from Global’s Make Some Noise 2019.

About Global’s Make Some Noise

Global’s Make Some Noise raises funds and awareness for projects across the UK, that support disadvantaged children, young people and their families who are living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. Find out more.