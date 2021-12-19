Exclusive

Emma Bunton opens up about about reality of filming iconic 2 Become 1 video in 'New York'

Heart presenter Emma Bunton has opened up about filming her music video for 2 Become 1 back in 1996.

Heart’s very own Emma Bunton has revealed what it was really like filming her iconic single 2 Become 1.

The Spice Girls track stormed the charts back in December 1996 and became the girls’ first Christmas number one.

It was also the group's third chart-topper in the UK after selling 209,000 copies in the first three days of release and 462,000 in the first week.

Emma Bunton filmed the video for 2 Become 1 in 1996. Picture: YouTube

And while it’s one of our favourite Spice Girls tracks, Emma has now opened up about the iconic video and what really went on behind the scenes.

Fans will know Emma, Victoria Beckham, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner can be seen in front of some famous New York landmarks in the music video, while dancing around in fluffy coats.

But it turns out the whole thing was actually filmed in front of a green screen in London.

Speaking during her show on Heart's Feel Good Weekend, the presenter said: “2 Become 1 is my absolute favourite.

Come a little bit closer, baby 💕 Some 2 Become 1 video footage from the archives 🎞 Released 25 years ago today! pic.twitter.com/Q21jr11xbp — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) December 16, 2021

“It looked like we were in New York and it was very cold and snowy, but no we weren’t in America we were actually in a studio in London somewhere.

“It was still so much fun of course because I was with my girls but it was all green screen so using special effects.”

Emma also opened up about her festivities this year, revealing she has been working hard in the kitchen with her kids.

“You’ll be pretty shocked I made a Christmas cake,” she said, continuing: “I’m not the best at baking so it took a while and the kitchen was such a mess but the kids loved it.”

Emma Bunton baked a Christmas cake with her kids. Picture: Heart

The Spice Girls star - who shares Beau, 14, and Tate, 10, with husband Jade - added: “Goodness knows what it’s going to taste like but we tried.

“I was also going to attempt a chocolate log and was meant to do it around the same time we did the christmas cake but I’ll be honest, we ate all the chocolate. It was too good.”