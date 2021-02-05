Emma Bunton invites Kim Kardashian to join the Spice Girls' Whatsapp group after pigtails picture

By Heart reporter

Speaking on her Heart show on Sunday night, our very own Baby Spice offered the reality star a chance to join the awesome foursome.

Emma Bunton has asked Kim Kardashian to join the Spice Girls... well, their WhatsApp group.

The 45-year-old made the once in a lifetime invitation on her Heart Sunday night show, where she spoke to listeners about a recent photo the reality icon had posted to her Instagram.

In the pic, the 40-year-old mum-of-four sits coquettishly on the bed with her silky brunette tresses pulled in to two ponytails.

She simply captioned the pic: "Baby Spice."

Clearly flattered the famous fashionista had chosen to channel her iconic 90s look, she was prompted to reach out to her over the airwaves.

How Kim Kardashian might look if she joined the Spice Girls. Picture: Getty

Emma said: “Kim, I was thinking, OK so this year it’s the Spice Girls’ 25th anniversary and we definitely can’t have two Baby Spices in the band.

"I’m afraid not, but I’m sure that the girls wouldn’t mind you joining.

“Hey? Let me know, and I’ll add you to the WhatsApp group.”

