Heart's Emma Bunton confirms Spice Girls will go on tour again

By Heart reporter

Emma made a return to the Heart Breakfast show to share details about her new book, and chatted about the Spice Girls, too

Emma Bunton has revealed that the Spice Girls will tour again in the future.

The mum-of-two, 45, popped in to Heart to visit Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on the Breakfast show to chat about her new book, Mama You Got This.

But Jamie, who used to work alongside Emma, couldn't resist getting her to confess some Spice-y secrets when she was in the studio.

When asked if Emma and the other girls, Mel B, Mel C, and Geri Horner had discussed doing anything, she revealed all.

Emma said: "We’d love to go back on tour. We are just waiting to see what the world is doing."

Jamie pressed her: "So that’s a yes?"

And after a moment's pause, Emma grinned: "Yeah!"

Emma Bunton and Amanda Holden had a good chat about parenting advice on the show. Picture: Heart

The band's 2019 Spice World tour saw them perform 15 dates across the UK and Ireland, and was unsurprisingly a sell-out.

But away from the stage, Emma has been busy presenting her weekly Heart show and working on her new book.

Emma and husband Jade Jones, 41 are parents to Tate, 10 and Beau, 13, and she has shared some of her most vivid memories of early motherhood in her new book.

She explained: "It's all about that first year when it's all a bit crazy and you don't know what's going on. And your body is going through all sorts of things.

"It's not a manual of what to do at all. It's just support and a bit of advice. Things that I went through that I got scared about and didn't know what was happening.

"The littlest thing, a bit of advice from a friend, takes those nerves away."

The girls reunited for the Spice World tour in 2019. Picture: Getty

The What Took You So Long singer, who presents Sunday nights on Heart from 7pm, was also kind enough to share some of her favourite advice from the new book - and it really resonated with Amanda Holden, 50.

Emma said: "Everyone is on their own journey when they have a baby.

"The best advice I think in this book is go with your gut, trust your instinct. Have fun. Love love love. That's all you can do."

Amanda agreed, saying: "You can only be the best mum that you can be. It's you.

"I remember saying that to Aleesha [Dixon] when she asked me. I was like 'I'm not going to give you any advice, you don't need to put any extra pressure on yourself, just be the best mum you can be.'"