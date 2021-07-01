Emma Bunton to celebrate 25 years of the Spice Girls on Heart

Emma Bunton is celebrating 25 years of Spice Girls. Picture: PA Images

Heart's Emma Bunton is celebrating 25 years since Spice Girls released their single Wannabe.

Join Emma Bunton this Sunday evening from 7pm for a Spice Girls special, as we celebrate the 25 year anniversary of their debut single Wannabe.

Released in 1996, Wannabe went to number one in 31 countries worldwide and became the biggest-selling debut single of all time.

Two decades later, Emma will be joined by some of her fellow Spice Girls to reminisce their time in the group.

Celebrate the Spice Girls with us on Heart. Picture: PA Images

We all have our own favourite Spice Girl moments, and to help Emma capture your stories she'll also be hearing from fans and what the group meant to them growing up.

If that wasn't enough, her celebrity fans will also be making an appearance, sharing their Spice Girls nostalgia and how it influenced their careers.

Emma, Mel B, Mel C, Geri Halliwell and Victoria Beckham shot to fame in the late 90s, with their iconic ‘girl power’ mantra resonating with millions of people all over the world.

Their debut album Spice sold more than 23 million copies worldwide and was the best-selling album by a female group.

The girls’ follow-up album Spiceworld - released in 1997 - also had huge success and went on to sell over 14 million copies.

After going on hiatus in 2000, they reunited in 2007 for a worldwide concert tour, before they joined together again to perform at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony.

If you want to remember all the best Spice Girls moments over the years, then Emma's show is not to be missed.

Join Emma, this Sunday from 7pm for Heart Celebrates 25 Years of the Spice Girls... only on Heart.