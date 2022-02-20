Emma Bunton reveals she's reuniting with Spice Girls pals this week

20 February 2022, 21:45

Emma Bunton is reuniting with her Spice Girls pals this week
Emma Bunton is reuniting with her Spice Girls pals this week. Picture: Instagram/Getty Images
Heart reporter

Heart's Emma Bunton has revealed she's meeting up with the Spice Girls in the next few days.

Emma Bunton has revealed she is meeting up with her old Spice Girls friends, Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham, this week.

Speaking on her Heart show on Sunday night, the star revealed the ladies are all getting together to have a big catch up.

“We’re all meeting up this week, yes so excited, very excited to see them all,” she said.

Unfortunately, Emma confirmed there will be no talk of new music or going back on tour, as she added: “Anytime I say this to anyone they think we’re there to talk about a new Spice Girls tour or some new music or we’re just going to have a big pillow fight.

The Spice Girls are reuniting this week
The Spice Girls are reuniting this week. Picture: Alamy

“I’m so sorry to disappoint you but none of that happens, we just sit around like any other group of girls, drinking tea or maybe some bubbles, chatting about our kids, a little bit of gossip.”

“We love getting together, it’s so nice.”

The Spice Girls formed all the way back in 1994 and released their debut single Wannabe two years later, which reached number one on the charts of 37 countries.

After Geri Horner left in 1998, the girls released their last album in 2000 before deciding to split.

In 2007, all five girls reunited for a worldwide concert tour, and in 2010 they developed a Spice Girls stage musical before performing at the London Olympics in 2012.

Meanwhile, this comes after Emma revealed that she had found the cute little black dress that she wore for the video for the Spice Girls' second single, Say You'll Be There.

She said: "While I was having good old clear out at home I did find the dress and the gloves that I wore as Baby Spice for the video we did for that song, do you remember it?

"One of my favourite videos. It was in the desert, I had a little black dress on and blue gloves. I found lots of bits from my Spice Girls days."

Emma Bunton, 7pm - 10pm every Sunday on Heart

