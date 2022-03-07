Exclusive

Heart’s Emma Bunton says Spice Girls are ‘honoured’ after LEGO release iconic tribute set

Spice Girls have been made into LEGO. Picture: Instagram/Alamy/LEGO

You can now get your hands on a Spice Girls LEGO set.

I’ll tell you what we want, what we really, really want… a Spice Girls LEGO set.

Yep, everyone’s favourite 90s girl group has been turned into Brickheadz to celebrate 25 years since their first single Wannabe was released.

And now Heart’s very own Emma Bunton has said she’s honoured to have been transformed into LEGO.

The Spice Girls have their own LEGO set. Picture: LEGO

Speaking on her show, she said: “Never did I think LEGO would make me my very own lego brickheadz.

“You can now get a make your own LEGO Spice Girls, we are honoured and they look amazing.

“I know I might be a bit biased, but I think the Baby Spice one is the best, because I got some extra bits.

“The other girls look great, Geri in her union jack dress, but they are all holding their microphones, but my figure is holding a lollipop so I get my own mic stand.”

She added: “It’s very cool so if you get a set please tweet me a pic of you making them.”

The 578-piece lego set contains all the girls, including Emma, Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie C and Melanie B.

Creator Daniel Squirrell has explained how he felt pressure to make sure all the details of the set were just right.

“Growing up, the Spice Girls were everywhere. When the opportunity to create a global British icon from LEGO bricks came up, I couldn’t pass it up,” he said in an interview.

He added: “I felt a certain sense of responsibility as the only Brit in the team, to make sure we did them justice.”

