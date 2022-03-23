Exclusive

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final

Kimberly Wyatt has opened up about her nerves ahead of the Dancing On Ice final on Heart Breakfast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It’s a very big week for Kimberly Wyatt as she’s busy preparing for the Dancing On Ice final on Sunday.

And the Pussycat Dolls star dropped by the Heart Breakfast studios to chat to Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden ahead of her performances.

After ending up in the bottom two with her professional partner Mark Hanretty during the semi final, Kimberly, 40, said she is ready to show off how far she has come.

“I ended up in the skate off last week," she said.

Kimberly Wyatt and her Dancing on Ice partner Mark Hanretty. Picture: Instagram

“I’m grateful because I love the skate I did, I feel like an underdog going into the final but I’m excited to lay it all out on the ice.

“I’m excited about the four dances and I really want to do the Boléro as only the top two get to do it.”

Kimberly is going up against Brendan Cole and Regan Gascoigne in the finale.

All three of them are preparing a big opening number, as well as a showcase choreographed by Torvill and Dean, a revisited dance they’ve already learnt and the famous Boléro.

Ahead of her final performances, Kimberly said it has been her dream to be a skater from a young age.

Kimberly Wyatt has said she's excited about the Dancing On Ice final. Picture: Instagram

"It was my first big dream, I used to watch the Olympics and thought the figure skating women were amazing.

"But when I realised it was never going to happen where I came from, that's what got me into dance."

Our very own Ashley Roberts also joined Kimberly in the studio and said she was a very proud best friend.

“She could skate before, but the stuff she’s doing now is unbelievable,” Ashley said.

“I’m emotional, I’m so proud of her she’s a mum of three, it’s just amazing.”

You can watch the full chat in the player above.

Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden, 6:30am - 10am weekdays on Heart