Paddy McGuiness fuming after Peter Kay forces him to watch private stand up performance

By Naomi Bartram

Paddy McGuinness appeared on Heart Breakfast to chat all about his brand new TV show Tempting Fortune.

Paddy McGuinness has revealed his good friend Peter Kay forced him to watch his entire stand up performance in his front room.

The presenter joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden to chat about his brand new TV show Tempting Fortune.

But talk soon turned to Peter Kay, who has been best friends with Paddy for years after they appeared together on Phoenix Nights.

And with Peter currently touring across the UK, he gave Paddy a front row seat to his stand up show.

Paddy McGuinness has opened up about his friendship with Peter Kay. Picture: Instagram

Talking to Jamie and Amanda, he explained he had popped round his friends house for a cup of two but ended up sitting down for two hours.

“He rings me up before he goes on the road and says ‘come round I’ll talk you through a few bits and bats i’m doing on the tour’, as you do when you’re writing stuff, you bounce it off people.”

“And he's talking through things, it's only me and him, he goes ‘I’ll do it for you, I’ll do the act’.

“I was like there’s really no need, slippers on, George of Asda trackie pants, T-shirt and slippers.

“He gets up in the front room, I’m sat on the couch, full routine, ending the lot, suppose some people are like ‘I’d give my right arm for that’.

“But I’ve come round for a cup of tea, so I've seen it.”

Paddy is fronting brand new reality TV show Tempting Fortune on Channel 4, which sees 12 strangers give up all luxuries to endure a gruelling 18-day trek challenge across the toughest of terrain.

To take home the £300k prize money, all they need to do is reject luxury addons to live off only basic rations and equipment.

They have the option to pay for the likes of hot meals, warm showers and luxury bedding, but this comes at a hefty cost.

If just one person decides to give in to their desires, they will have to steal from the overall prize pot.

Tempting Fortune starts on on Sunday, 26th March at 9pm on Channel 4.

