Christine McGuinness breaks down in tears as she reveals reason behind Paddy split

Christine McGuinness has opened up about her split from Paddy. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Christine McGuinness and her ex husband Paddy announced their split in July last year after 11 years of marriage.

Christine McGuinness has bravely opened up about her split from husband Paddy in her new documentary about her autism diagnosis.

The couple decided to go their separate ways last year after 15 years together and three children.

Now, Christine has said she stayed in her marriage for far longer than she should have because she "doesn't like change".

But after being diagnosed with autism, the mum-of-three said it was her ‘mission’ to reinvent herself and she wanted to shed her identity.

Christine McGuinness broke down in tears on her latest documentary. Picture: BBC

She told viewers: "I was only 19 when I met Patrick and for the last 15 years my role has been wife and mum.

"When I got diagnosed, I set out on a personal mission to figure out who I was, because I’ve played that many different roles in life and not really knowing which part of it was actually me, or who or which one was mostly me.

"So I’m clearing out because I literally had a wardrobe full of clothes to wear how I thought I was supposed to look and you’re not actually supposed to look like anything or anyone other than yourself.

"I’ve also separated with my husband in the process and I’m just, yeah, shedding I suppose, shedding my old identity, trying to figure out what my new one is."

Paddy and Christine McGuinness split in 2022. Picture: Instagram

Elsewhere in the documentary, Christine broke down in tears as she admitted being a single parent ‘petrifies’ her.

The couple share three children who also have autism; twins Leo and Penelope, eight, as well as youngest child Felicity, six.

“I know being a single woman, being a single parent is an extremely vulnerable place to be, and it petrifies me, it absolutely petrifies me but that’s life,” Christine said.

"Sorry I don’t want to get upset," she said as she wiped away her tears, continuing: “I know that I’ve stayed in a place where I was probably unhappy because it was safe and I don’t like change and ultimately I wanted to keep my family together.”

Adding she ‘doesn’t know how to date’, Chrstine added: "That is another journey that I’m going to have to figure out how to be single. It’s changed everything."

Paddy - who still lives with Christine - has since spoken out about the documentary, sending his well wishes to his former wife.

Taking to Instagram, Paddy shared a photo from the documentary, and wrote: "Very proud of Christine for making this new documentary highlighting Autism, particularly in women.

"It’ll be a massive help to our daughters in years to come along with our little lad. #unmaskingmyautism #awareness #acceptence."