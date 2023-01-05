Paddy McGuinness hits back at surgery claims in hilarious video

By Naomi Bartram

Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness looks completely unrecognisable as he addresses surgery claims.

Paddy McGuinness has hit back at rumours he had cosmetic surgery over Christmas in a hilarious new video.

The TV presenter has recently been accused of going under the knife after he jetted off on a weekend away in Turkey.

Taking to Instagram, Paddy altered his appearance with a filter which gave him a quiff and a brand new face.

Hitting back at speculation, the Top Gear star then slammed the rumours as 'unfounded'.

Paddy McGuinness has hit back at surgery rumours. Picture: Instagram

He said: “Hello there, I've come on here today to address the unfounded rumours that I've had a bit of work done over Christmas.

“Yes, I've been to Turkey for a long weekend, but there's absolutely no truth in that I've had a bit of work done. This is just a tan and I've had a couple of cans of that Prime.

“Also there's a lot of fake accounts going round of mine, unless it's this guy, it's not the real deal, happy 2023.”

He added the caption: “Ignore the fake accounts. Unless it's this guy, it's not real.”

Paddy’s friends and followers were quick to comment, with one writing: “Must admit, I watched this with the sound off and thought, Paddy's had a bit of work done. Sorry 😂”.

Christine and Paddy McGuinness split last year. Picture: Instagram

“Took me a second to realise that's a filter 🤣,” said another, while a third added: “That Prime must be good stuff 😂 xx”.

This comes after Paddy recently reflected on the 'ups and downs' of 2022 in an Instagram post.

After separating from wife Christine McGuinness last year, the pair still live together with their three children - Leo, Felicity and Penelope.

"I’ve had a year of ups and downs but I’m still above ground," he said. "I hope 2023 brings us all a bit of happiness and we get through it in good health."

