Christine McGuinness spending Christmas with ex Paddy as she 'puts kids first'

Exes Christine and Paddy will spend Christmas Day with their three children. Picture: Instagram/@mrscmcguinness

The mother-of-three explained that her children don't know she and Paddy have split up.

Christine McGuinness has revealed she will be spending Christmas Day with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness as their children still don't know about their break-up.

The former couple, who announced their marriage was over in July this year, will be reuniting for the festivities to spend time with their three children – nine year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and six-year-old Felicity.

Despite their separation, the 34-year-old beauty queen insists she and the telly star are still on "good terms" and are committed to keeping life stable for their little ones, who all have autism.

When asked about Christmas plans, Christine, who was also diagnosed with autism in 2021, said: “We don’t know what the future holds or how it’s going to be moving forward, but we’ll try to keep things as normal as possible."

Christine and Paddy McGuinness were married for over a decade. Picture: Getty

"We’re amicable. I’m quite happy for him to be there with the children and it’s nice for them to see Mummy and Daddy just being alright. We can sit and have a cup of tea together and that’s fine," she continued.

“I would never let the children be aware of anything other than us being happy and alright, because they’re so young and innocent.”

Christine was also probed over whether she and Paddy, 49, had told their children about their marriage breakdown, to which she replied: "No, not at all, they’re so young. I’m trying to just stick to their normal routine."

Reflecting on her relationship with the comedian, she added: “No one gets married and expects it to end. It’s been heartbreaking at times, but it’s been a while now. We separated quite early on in the year, but didn’t say anything publicly until around summertime.

“We’ve dealt with the hardest bits in private, which I’m glad about. You’ve just got to keep moving forward, keep smiling and focusing on all the positives. I really believe life is good and I’m very blessed.”

The split came 11 years after the couple tied the knot and although their romantic ties have been cut, Christine believes they can remain civil and focus on what is best for their children.

She added: "Patrick and I were together for 15 years. I wouldn’t say it was a failed relationship or a failed marriage – it was a good, long relationship. But unfortunately that’s over now and we’re just going to carry on and be the best parents we can be.

"We’re trying to both be there for the children and we want to co-parent as well as we can. We want to make sure we’re both around the children whenever we can be.

"Obviously, his work does take him away, but whenever he is around, he’s there with the children. I want them to know their dad and have good times with him. When there are children involved, you’ve got to take your own feelings out of it and put the children first and that’s what we’re both trying to do."

