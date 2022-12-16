Martin Lewis reveals cheapest supermarket to buy Christmas dinner

16 December 2022, 15:20

Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner
Martin Lewis has revealed where to buy your Christmas dinner. Picture: ITV/Alamy

The Money Saving Expert website looked at the cost of all ingredients for a traditional festive meal.

Martin Lewis has been helping us make the most of our Christmas budgets this year.

And now the Money Saving Expert has named the cheapest supermarket to buy your festive dinner ingredients.

Sharing the news on his website, the MSE team compared prices on things such as mince pies, potatoes, cranberry sauce, stuffing, gravy, Yorkshire puddings and Christmas pudding.

And they looked at prices from high street stores such as Aldi, ASDA, Tesco, Lidl, Morrisons, Iceland, Sainsbury's, M&S and Waitrose.

Tesco has a Christmas dinner bundle
Tesco has a Christmas dinner bundle. Picture: Alamy

Where possible, the team also compared very similar items based on their weight and the product amount.

When the results came in, Aldi was found to be the cheapest place to pick up your whole Christmas dinner with a meal for four people totalling just £23.33.

Asda came in a close second at £23.35 for a very similar meal.

On the other end of the budget, Waitrose was found to be the most expensive place to buy your festive dinner, costing £46.20.

ASDA is the second cheapest supermarket for Christmas dinner
ASDA is the second cheapest supermarket for Christmas dinner. Picture: Alamy

Some supermarkets are also offering frozen Christmas bundles, including Asda which costs £18.78 and includes enough ingredients to serve eight.

This includes roast parsnips, shredded mixed cabbage a bacon topped turkey joint, crispy roast potatoes and pork sage and onion stuffing balls.

Tesco also has a similar frozen dinner for £25 which includes a turkey, frozen veg, pigs in blankets and yorkshire puddings.

Though none of the bundles include extras such as Christmas pudding, cranberry sauce and mince pies.

Here's a full breakdown of the cost of a Christmas dinner for around four people according to MoneySavingExpert's findings:

  • Aldi - £23.33
  • Asda - £23.35
  • Tesco - £23.62
  • Lidl - £24.62
  • Morrisons - £24.91
  • Iceland - £26.60
  • Sainsbury's - £28.37
  • Marks and Spencer - £38
  • Waitrose - £46.20

The items in their basket were:

  • Turkey (frozen, 1.5kg)
  • Roast potatoes (frozen, 800g)
  • Stuffing (170g)
  • Gravy (200g)
  • Cranberry sauce (200g)
  • Brussel sprouts (500g)
  • Carrots (500g)
  • Yorkshire puddings (12)
  • Pigs in blankets (12)
  • Christmas pudding (400g)
  • Mince pies (6)

