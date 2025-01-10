Carol Decker facts: T'Pau singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Carol Decker then and now. Picture: Getty

By Tom Owen

Carol Decker emerged as one of British pop's most distinctive voices in the 1980s as the lead singer of T'Pau.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Carol Decker has carved out a remarkable career spanning over four decades. T'Pau achieved international success with their debut album Bridge of Spies, which featured the chart-topping single 'China in Your Hand' and the global hit 'Heart and Soul'.

Decker's powerful, emotionally charged vocals and striking presence helped establish T'Pau as one of the era's most successful British bands, with their music continuing to resonate with audiences today. She remains active in the industry, touring and performing the band's celebrated catalogue.