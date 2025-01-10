Carol Decker facts: T'Pau singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

On Air Now
Heart's Club Classics with Toby Anstis 7pm - 11pm
10 January 2025, 15:46
Carol Decker emerged as one of British pop's most distinctive voices in the 1980s as the lead singer of T'Pau.
Carol Decker has carved out a remarkable career spanning over four decades. T'Pau achieved international success with their debut album Bridge of Spies, which featured the chart-topping single 'China in Your Hand' and the global hit 'Heart and Soul'.
Decker's powerful, emotionally charged vocals and striking presence helped establish T'Pau as one of the era's most successful British bands, with their music continuing to resonate with audiences today. She remains active in the industry, touring and performing the band's celebrated catalogue.
Carol Decker was born on September 10th, 1957. She celebrated her 67th birthday in 2024.
She was born in Liverpool and later attended school in Shropshire.
The formation of T'Pau occurred in 1986 in Shrewsbury, when Decker and guitarist Ronnie Rogers, who were in a relationship at the time, established the band.
The initial lineup included Gary Wallis, Michael Chetwood, Paul Jackson, and Dean Howard.
The band took their name from a Vulcan elder character in the science fiction series Star Trek.
T'Pau - China In Your Hand (Official Video)
Their breakthrough came rapidly. Within a year of forming, T'Pau secured a recording contract with Siren Records, and their debut single 'Heart and Soul' achieved significant success, particularly in the United States where it reached the Top 5.
This was followed by their most successful UK single, 'China in Your Hand', which reached number 1 in 1987.
Carol Decker married Richard Coates in 2006. The couple had met following the end of her relationship with her former T'Pau bandmate Ronnie Rogers.
She has two children: her daughter Scarlett was born in 1998, and her son Dylan was born in 2002.