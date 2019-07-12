Ed Sheeran's new album: Every celebrity on No 6 Collaborations Project

Every celebrity on No 6 Collaborations Project. Picture: Getty

Ed Sheeran has released a new EP full of collaborations with some of the world's greatest artists.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran announced he would be releasing a new EP entitled 'No. 6 Collaborations Project', which would feature fresh tracks with some of the world's hottest artists right now.

Taking to Instagram in June, Ed wrote to his 29.7million followers: "Thanks to all the amazing artists I’ve worked with on this record for sharing your talent with me. No.6 Collaborations Project comes out on July 12, hope you like it as much as I do."

Now, the wait is finally over, as today (12 July) Ed Sheeran's new album has been released in the UK and internationally.

Here's every celebrity collaboration that features on Ed Sheeran's new album...

1) Khalid

Khalid and Ed sing the first track on the album, 'Beautiful People'.

2) Camila Cabello and Cardi B

Camila and Cardi lend their vocals to Ed's second track on the album, 'South of the Border'.

3) Chance the Rapper & PnB Rock

'Cross Me' features Chance the Rapper and PnB Rock.

4) Stormzy

Croydon grime artist Stormzy not only smashed his set at Glastonbury this summer, he's now collaborated with Ed Sheeran on his new track, 'Take Me Back To London'.

5) YEBBA

American singer-songwriter YEBBA also features on Ed Sheeran's new LP, on the track 'Best Part of Me'.

6) Justin Bieber

Okay, this one is no surprise, as their no. 1 hit 'I Don't Care' has been out for a few weeks now. But we're glad the track features on the new LP.

7) Travis Scott

American rapper Travis Scott (and Kylie Jenner's baby daddy) offers his talent to Ed's new album, featuring on 'Antisocial'.

8) Eminem & 50 Cent

Rappers Eminem and 50 Cent have collaborated with Ed Sheeran on 'Remember the Name'.

9) Young Thug & Jhus

'Feels' is a collaboration between Ed and Young Thug, and Jhus.

10) Ella Mai

'Put It All On Me' has stunning vocals from British singer, Ella Mai.

11) Paulo Londra & Dave

The pair have teamed up with Ed for the track 'Nothing On You'.

12) H.E.R.

H.E.R. - whose real name is Gabi Wilson - is on the track 'I Don't Want Your Money'.

13) Meek Mill & Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Rappers Meek Mill and Boogie Wit Da Hoodie have collaborated with Ed on '1000 Nights'.

14) Skrillex

Dubstep artist Skrillex joins forces with Sheeran for 'Way To Break My Heart'.

15) Bruno Mars & Chris Stapleton

'Blow' features stunning vocals from Mars and Stapleton.