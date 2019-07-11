Ed Sheeran shows off shock new look... and fans LOVE it

Ed Sheeran showed off a shock new look online. Picture: Instagram

By Jacob Rea

The Shape of You singer has switched up his hair for the first time in YEARS... but not all is what it seems.

Ed Sheeran has stunned fans by unveiling a new retro MULLET.

The eighties hairstyle - known for being 'business at the front, party at the back' - is the most extreme look the Suffolk average Joe has ever had... but it's only for his new video.

Ed made the dramatic transformation for the new video for new track Antisocial, featuring Travis Scott, which is out on Friday.

Famed for his unique unkempt messy hair, the 28-yer-old captioned his post “I’m bringing the mullet back. Friday X’’.

He posted two photos onto social media showcasing his new hairstyle, and fans were quick to compliment him on his new look.

One shared: "I have no idea what’s happening here, but I love it!"

Another shared: "This is the best post you’ve ever done in all your time on social media!"

However, some fans weren’t so keen; “This isn’t your best look Ed!”

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Ed’s wacky ideas.

The video for his recent collab with Justin Bieber, reggaeton-tinged I Don't Care, saw the pair dress up as pandas, ice-creams and transport themselves to a variety of locations using the magic of green screen.

Ed and Justin Bieber had fun with a green screen and a series of wacky costumes. Picture: YouTube

However, Ed's most shocking appearance to date came when he was seen on daytime legal show Judge Rinder.

Fans were flabbergasted to see the millionaire singer-songwriter's DOUBLE take to the stand and demand his brother-in-law repay him £720.